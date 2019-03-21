Brazil markets fall after the arrest of a second ex-president

The Brazilian real f ell 1.1% against the U.S. dollar after Brazil's former President Michel Temer was arrested Thursday as part of the the so-called car wash corruption probe.

Brazil's Bovespa Index skids 2.3% .

Temer becomes the second former Brazilian president caught up in the investigation. The other former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, had received a sentence in prison for his involvement in the bribery scheme.

A judge also ordered the arrest of Wellington Moreira Franco, who had energy minister under Temer and one of his closest aides.

ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, BZQ, BZF, UBR, FBZ