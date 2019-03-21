Shell takes most blocks in Gulf of Mexico offshore lease sale

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) snapped up the biggest number of blocks at yesterday's auction for oil and natural gas leases in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, spending $84.8M on 87 bids.

The sale brought in the most revenue from such an event since the oil price downturn, with $244M in high offers received, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Anadarko Petroleum (APC -0.7% ) and Hess (NYSE:HES) were the next highest bidders by dollar amount of high bids, totaling $24M and $18M respectively.

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) placed the apparent high bid of the sale, offering $24.4M for Mississippi Canyon Block 801, and teaming up with Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to win Keathley Canyon Block 964 with a $7M bid.