Wells Fargo reportedly talking with Harvey Schwartz on CEO role: NY Post

Wells Fargo's (WFC -1.1% ) board is in talks with Harvey Schwartz, former president and co-chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, to become the bank's next CEO, the New York Post reports, citing two people briefed on the talks.

Schwartz is competing with one other serious contender for the role, but it's not clear if Schwartz would take the role.

According to one of the people, Schwartz doesn't want to relocate to San Francisco or Charlotte, NC, the site of Wells Fargo's East Coast headquarters.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman, though, says "there's no validity to any rumors that Wells Fargo is in talks with anyone," adding that CEO Tim Sloan has the unanimous support of the board.

Previously: Wells Fargo CEO faces bipartisan critics in the House (March 12)