Wiley in deal with Michigan State for online programs

Wiley Education Services (JW.A +2.7% , JW.B +3.1% ) is teaming with Michigan State University on existing and new online programs along with associated services.

The initial deal term is for eight years, and it provides for a launch of support for two existing online programs (a master's in Criminal Justice and a masters' in Law Enforcement Intelligence and Analysis) in September 2019. A third offering is set to follow in fall 2020.

Michigan State's criminal justice program is ranked No. 10 by U.S. News and World Report.

The deal includes support as well as a certificate, leveraging market research, marketing, recruitment, and student support services.