Stocks ease off session highs; tech, real estate lead the climb

The three major U.S. stock averages ease off their session highs in noon-hour trading.
Among the catalysts for the market's upward path: February leading indicators exceeded estimates and jobless claims fell more than expected.
Nasdaq gains 0.9%, the S&P 500 +0.7% and the Dow +0.6%.
Information technology (+1.9%), real estate (+1.5%), and materials (+1.1%) sectors lead the advance, while financials (-0.4%) sit out the dance.
Crude oil edges down 0.2% to $60.11 per barrel, and gold rises 0.6% to $1,309.30 per ounce.
10-year Treasury yield slips less than a basis point to 2.519%.
Dollar Index strengthens 0.6% to 96.52.
Previously: Stocks poke into the green after investors parse Fed move (March 21)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox