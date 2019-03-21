Stocks ease off session highs; tech, real estate lead the climb

The three major U.S. stock averages ease off their session highs in noon-hour trading.

Among the catalysts for the market's upward path: February leading indicators exceeded estimates and jobless claims fell more than expected.

Nasdaq gains 0.9% , the S&P 500 +0.7% and the Dow +0. 6%.

Information technology ( +1.9% ), real estate ( +1.5% ), and materials ( +1.1% ) sectors lead the advance, while financials ( -0.4% ) sit out the dance.

Crude oil edges down 0.2% to $60.11 per barrel, and gold rises 0.6% to $1,309.30 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield slips less than a basis point to 2.519%.

Dollar Index strengthens 0.6% to 96.52.

Previously: Stocks poke into the green after investors parse Fed move (March 21)