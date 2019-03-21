Top News | U.S. Economy

Stocks ease off session highs; tech, real estate lead the climb

|By:, SA News Editor

The three major U.S. stock averages ease off their session highs in noon-hour trading.

Among the catalysts for the market's upward path: February leading indicators exceeded estimates and jobless claims fell more than expected.

Nasdaq gains 0.9%, the S&P 500 +0.7% and the Dow +0.6%.

Information technology (+1.9%), real estate (+1.5%), and materials (+1.1%) sectors lead the advance, while financials (-0.4%) sit out the dance.

Crude oil edges down 0.2% to $60.11 per barrel, and gold rises 0.6% to $1,309.30 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield slips less than a basis point to 2.519%.

Dollar Index strengthens 0.6% to 96.52.

