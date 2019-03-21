Conagra's Q3 beat shows progress via brand improvements, promotions

Conagra (CAG +11.2% ) shares soar to a YTD high after beating FQ3 earnings expectations after spending on promotions and improvements to its products helped lift sales by 36% Y/Y to $2.71B.

"We cannot and will not cut our way to prosperity," CAG CEO Sean Connolly said during today's earnings conference call.

CAG said it spent on promotions at retailers to bolster sales, underscoring a gap between food makers that have invested in improving their brand appeal and others such as Kraft, which said it had cut costs and pulled back on supermarket promotions.

Q3 "results were better than feared," Edward Jones analyst Brittany Weissman says, referring to Pinnacle's poor sales during the previous quarter; CAG had blamed poor innovation and quality at Pinnacle for weak Q2 sales, but Q3 sales from Pinnacle fell by mid-single digits.

"Right now, it's all about strengthening Pinnacle's big 3: Birds Eye, Duncan Hines and Wish-Bone," Connolly said on the earnings call.

Connolly says CAG is aggressively investing in innovation at Pinnacle and now expects full-year sales of $1.71B-$1.73B, compared with the company's prior guidance of $1.7B-$1.75B.