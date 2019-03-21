Norwegian krone +0.7% after central bank signals another hike

The Norwegian krone surges 0.7% against the euro after the country's central bank increased its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.0% and signaled another increase in the second half of the year.

"The policy rate forecast indicates a slightly faster rate rise in 2019 and a somewhat lower policy rate further out than projected in the previous report," Norges Bank's Executive Board said in its statement.

The Norwegian economy appears stronger than it had expected in its earlier report.

The rate hike contrasts with recent decisions by the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, and the U.S.'s Fed's to hold off on interest rate increases due to weakening global economic growth.

