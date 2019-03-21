CN Rail to spend $345M this year to expand, strengthen B.C. rail network

Canadian National Railway (CNI +0.3% ) says it plans to invest $345M across British Columbia this year to expand and strengthen its rail network throughout the province.

CNI says certain planned expansion projects are intended to improve traffic fluidity in the Port of Prince Rupert and Port of Vancouver areas, and maintenance programs will include the replacement of 115 miles of rail.

CNI says the planned B.C. investments are part of its 2019 record $3.9B capex; over two years, CNI says it will have made $7.4B in capital investments.

Earlier this week, the company said it would invest more than $245M in Saskatchewan in 2019 to expand and strengthen its rail network there.