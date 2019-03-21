Comcast unveils $5/month streaming service

Comcast (CMCSA +0.9% ) is rolling out a low-cost video streaming service aimed at its Internet-only customers.

The service -- Xfinity Flex -- will cost $5/month (on top of Xfinity customers' Internet service cost) and aggregate existing subscriptions to bigger streamers including Amazon Prime and Netflix, along with other service like HBO and also a library of free ad-supported shows to watch.

That's a way for customers to "start thinking of the television as a digital display," says Xfinity chief Matt Strauss.