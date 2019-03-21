Glaxo up 1% on new data on antibody-drug conjugate

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +1.1% ) is up on below-average volume in response to updated data from Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating GSK2857916 in multiple myeloma. The results were just published in Blood Cancer Journal.

The overall response rate was 60%, consistent with preliminary results announced in December 2017. The complete response rate was 15% over the additional one-year follow-up period. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 12.0 months, up from 7.9 months reported previously. Median duration of response was 14.3 months.

No new safety signals were observed.

GSK2857916 is an antibody-drug conjugate consisting of a humanized anti-BCMA monoclonal antibody linked to a cytotoxic drug called monomethyl auristatin-F. The company in-licensed the linker technology from Seattle Genetics.