More on BNK Petroleum Q4 earnings

BNK Petroleum (OTCQX:BNKPF +2.3% ) reports Q4 net income was $5.4M as compared to loss of $1.3M.

Oil revenues was down 1% $5.4M due to lower production offset by higher average oil prices; Natural gas revenues expands 10% led by higher production, partially offset by lower natural gas prices. NGL revenue is +41% to $0.82M with production +30% and average prices +9%.

Average production was 1,555 Boe/day, +1%; total proved reserves increased by 26% to 33.8 MBoe.

Funds from continuing operations was $2.5M

