Mortgage prepayment rate may signal refi increase: Black Knight

Prepayment speeds in February rose by 11% from January's 18-year low, suggesting an increase in refinance activity driven by recent declines in the 30-year interest rates, Black Knight says in its February "first look" report of month-end mortgage performance statistics.

The report is derived from its loan-level data base representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure) was 3.89%, rose 3.7% from January, but is down 9.5% from a year earlier.

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate of 0.51% is down 0.4% from January, -21% Y/Y.

Monthly prepayment rate of 0.66%, +11% M/M, -8.8% Y/Y.

