More on Cato Q4 results

Cato (CATO +1.6% ) reports Q4 sales decrease 10% to $190.4M; comparable and same-store sales decline 3% and 2%, respectively

Gross margin increased to 33.1% from 32.9%, primarily due to improved merchandise margins offset by higher buying and occupancy costs.

Reports narrower loss before income taxes of $3.5M as compared to $7.8M last year; net loss was of $3.2M vs. $15.5M

The company ended the quarter with ~$210M in cash and no debt

For 2019, the Company plans to open 12 stores, and anticipates closing up to 50 stores by year-end as leases expire; Capex is projected to be ~$13M

Previously: Cato reports Q4 results (March 21)