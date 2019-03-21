JinkoSolar Holding Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (+28.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jks has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.