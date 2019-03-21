Tiffany Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tif has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Tiffany & Co. Earnings Preview: Will The Little Blue Box Of Earnings Contain A Diamond Or A Lump Of Coal?