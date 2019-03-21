Pound skids 1.1% as Brexit turmoil churns on

The British pound slides 1.1% amid continued Brexit chaos.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's change of tack has damaged her chances of winning votes for her Brexit deal and increased the risk of crashing out of the EU without a deal, the Financial Times reports.

Last week member of Parliament's choice was May's withdrawal deal or a long delay in leaving the EU, or possibly not leaving at all; now she's framing the options as her deal or no deal.

With the removal of a potential long extension to the Article 550 process, Euroskeptic conservative MPs, who want to withdraw from the EU without a deal, have reason to vote against May's pact.

Furthermore, May has alienated many of the opposition MPs who she had begun to win over after she blamed the political turmoil on Parliament members in an address on Wednesday.

Though May has asked the EU for an extension to sort things out, there's no guarantee that one will be granted.

Previously: Sterling slides as May requests short Brexit delay (March 20)