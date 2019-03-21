Boeing exec defends 737 MAX design process, sees software fix in weeks

A senior Boeing (BA -0.9% ) executive is out in defense of the company’s aircraft design and production processes and says fixes to software linked to at least one of the two recent crashes of 737 MAX jets should be ready within weeks.

Randy Tinseth, Boeing's VP for commercial plane marketing, told an investor briefing in London that he had “great confidence” in the 737 MAX and the process in devising the plane.

Tinseth also said modifications are planned to both software and training, including "changes in the control laws of the airplane, an update of the displays, the flight manual as well as the training. We are working closely with the FAA."

Separately, Boeing reportedly will mandate a previously optional cockpit warning light as part of a forthcoming software update to the 737 MAX fleet.

