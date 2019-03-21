ConocoPhillips upgraded at Piper Jaffray as project spending risk priced in

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is higher after Piper Jaffray upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $75 price target, attributing the stock's YTD underperformance to concern over major project spending risk, which the firm believes is reflected in current valuation levels.

Piper analyst Blake Fernandez believes COP might increase spending but would do so with plenty of financial cushion, as its free cash flow looks strong.

COP already has bypassed its debt targets but could build more cash on its balance sheet with even a small increase in oil prices, says Fernandez, who also is impressed that the company has "taken a more methodical, prudent approach to developing their unconventional resources compared to smaller players that attacked acreage with brute force."