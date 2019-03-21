SM Energy +5% as Merlin Maximus development off to successful start

SM Energy (SM +5% ) surges after issuing an operational update including reaffirming production guidance despite certain unanticipated events.

SM says its 25-well Merlin Maximus development is off to a successful start, with all 25 wells drilled and completed as planned and on budget and 24 on production and meeting or exceeding expectations; one well was intentionally shut-in to monitor sub-surface pressure.

SM also says Permian Basin oil differentials to Cushing WTI improved significantly YTD, as the company's pre-hedge net differential improved from ~$9/bbl in January to $6/bbl in February and is expected to further improve in March.