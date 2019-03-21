Tech leads advance, as financials continue to lag

A bit more than an hour before the close, stocks are at session highs, with the Nasdaq up 1.5%, the S&P 500 1.2%, and the Dow 0.95%.
Not a whole lot happened after the FOMC meeting yesterday, but investors today might have realized the central bank's next move - whenever it comes - is likely to be a rate cut.
The financial sector continues to lag, with the XLF flat, and big names like JPMorgan (JPM -1.6%), Bank of America (BAC -1.2%), PNC Financial (PNC -1.4%), and Wells Fargo (WFC -1%) solidly in the red. These players borrow short and lend long, but with the yield curve flat, it could crimp profit margins. The 10-year Treasury yield has bounced one basis point today, but at 2.53%, it's still only barely higher than the Fed Funds rate.
Now read: S&P 500 Valuation Dashboard - Update »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox