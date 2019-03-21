FDA warns on increased mortality risk with AbbVie's Venclexta in MM

The FDA issues a warning to healthcare professionals, oncology investigators and patients about the increased mortality risk for multiple myeloma (MM) sufferers who may receive AbbVie's (ABBV +0.7% ) Venclexta (venetoclax) if participating in clinical studies. The FDA's action is based on data from the Phase 3 BELLINI trial that, on a preliminary basis, showed an increased risk of death compared to the control group.

The FDA clarifies that its warning does not apply to patients receiving Venclexta under any of its three approved indications.

The agency placed a partial clinical hold on the multiple myeloma study earlier this week which suspends recruitment but allows continued treatment for currently enrolled subjects.