Lyondell, Odebrecht talks on Braskem sale may take more time - Reuters

Odebrecht's attempts to sell Braskem (BAK -2.6% ) to LyondellBasell (LYB +2.3% ) may take months longer than expected because of issues linked to a delayed U.S. filing and a supply contract, Reuters reports.

LYB's board has decided that it will not conclude the deal before BAK files its 2017 20-F annual report with the SEC, according to the report; BAK has not yet been able to file the document due to its auditors’ ongoing assessment of its internal controls.

Another drag on the deal reportedly is the delay in the signing of a long-term supply contract of naphtha, a key raw material for BAK, with Petrobras, whose new CEO Roberto Castello Branco has yet to sign a draft contract left by his predecessor.