Oracle +2.5% on analyst optimism after conference

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) gains 2.5% after investor optimism following the Oracle MCX conference.

Piper Jaffray's Alex Zukin has increased confidence in Oracle management's prediction of FY20 revenue acceleration but is skeptical about the Autonomous Database, saying the "timeline for success" is likely years rather than quarters away.

Cowen's J. Derrick Wood cites enthusiasm from ORCL partners NetSuite and Fusion ERP as evidence of Oracle's continuing strong growth. Wood notes "incremental positive commentary" on Autonomous Database products, but echos Zukin in thinking the company can achieve its FY20 goal.