Biogen and Eisai aducanumab flop pressures ProMIS, down 24%

Thinly traded nano cap ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB:ARFXF -23.5% ) is down on almost a 9x surge in volume in apparent sympathy with the drop in Biogen and Eisai after they terminated development of Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab, an amyloid beta-targeting monoclonal antibody.

ProMIS says its candidate, PMN310, won't suffer the same fate because it selectively binds only to the toxic form of amyloid beta, not the plaque form that aducanumab does or all forms of amyloid beta that Roche's crenezumab does.

Clinical trials have yet to begin.