Petrobras re-evaluating partnership with China's CNPC - report

Petrobras (PBR -3.4% ) is re-evaluating a partnership with China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) to build a refinery in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state, Valor Economico reports.

PBR is having second thoughts on the Comperj refinery because new CEO Roberto Castello Branco thinks the company should aggressively divest from the oil refining business, according to the report.

Separately, PBR is in exclusive talks with Warburg Pincus-backed firm Trident Energy to sell its Pampo and Enchova shallow water oil clusters off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The clusters once were expected to fetch ~$1B, but a potential sale to Brazilian energy company Ouro Preto Oleo e Gas fell through.