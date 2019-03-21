Disney/Fox staffing: Layoffs begin; New Fox workers get stock

High-stakes meetings continue on the Fox lots after the $71B Disney/Fox deal, as CEO Lachlan Murdoch assembled the employees of new Fox (FOX +2.8% , FOXA +3.3% ) for a town-hall gathering.

He informed those workers that they'd all receive stock in the new company, Variety notes, with amounts varying depending on tenure ($1,000 worth for those under 10 years, while 20-year-plus veterans would get $3,000 in stock).

“You’re all owners,” Murdoch said. “Each and every one of you has a voice and we want it to be heard.”

Many took that as a sign that new Fox wouldn't be undergoing the same layoffs expected at the Fox entities taken over by Disney (DIS -0.8% ), where the Los Angeles Times reported some 3,000-plus job cuts are expected, falling heavily on the Fox side of redundancies.

Those are under way, with Variety noting the cuts already are hitting at the senior VP, executive VP and president level. Domestic distribution head Chris Aronson was given 60-day notice, and Heather Phillips (executive VP and head of domestic publicity) and Mike Dunn (president of product strategy and consumer business development) also have been let go.