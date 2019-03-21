Eisman sees pain ahead for Canadian lenders: FT

Steve Eisman, the money manager made famous in Michael Lewis's book The Big Short, is betting that the struggling Canadian economy and a weakening housing market will hurt Canadian lenders, according to an interview with the Financial Times.

Eisman, a portfolio manager with Neuberger Berman, declined to name the banks that he's shorting or the positions he's taken.

“I’m calling for a simple normalization of credit that hasn’t happened in 20 years,” said Eisman, who bet against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis.

Though he expects Canadian bank stocks and the real estate sector will decline, he doesn't expect it to be as severe as the U.S. financial crisis 10 years ago.

"I'm not calling for a housing collapse," he said.