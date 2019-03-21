Steelcase a Strong Buy after yesterday's 'puzzling' drop, Raymond James says

Steelcase (SCS +1.2% ) is upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform with a $21 price target, up from $20, at Raymond James following yesterday's "puzzling" 14% drop after Q4 earnings came in ahead of expectations.

SCS's FY 2020 guidance affirms a positive industry climate for office furniture, Ray Jay analyst Budd Bugatch says, adding that "we're not totally sure" why the stock fell but it is now "on sale," and investors should look to take advantage of the dip.

Q4 gross margins in the quarter were "a bit light" due to a higher percentage of bid project businesses and an increased sales mix of new versus legacy products, but revenues rose 18%, which is more important compared to a gross margin miss so long as operating profits remain "respectable," Bugatch says.