Owens Realty stockholders approve Ready Capital deal

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEMKT:ORM) stockholders approve the merger transaction with Ready Capital (NYSE:RC).

About 68.44% of the outstanding ORM common stock were voted, with ~97.55% of votes cast in favor of the merger and 97.17% of votes cast in favor of terminating the management agreement between ORM and Owens Financiagl Group, which is required to complete merger.

The merger is expected to close on March 29, 2019.

Update at 4:50 PM ET: Ready Capital stockholders approve issuance of the company's common stock to allow for the merger with Owens Realty.

