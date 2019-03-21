U.S. may pause preparations for delivering F-35s to Turkey - Reuters

The U.S. could soon freeze preparations for delivering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, Reuters reports, in what would be the strongest signal yet by the Trump administration that Turkey cannot have both the advanced aircraft and Russia’s S-400 air defense system.

“The S-400 is a computer. The F-35 is a computer. You don’t hook your computer to your adversary’s computer and that’s basically what we would be doing,” Katie Wheelbarger, acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, tells Reuters.

If Turkey was removed from the F-35 program, it would be the most serious crisis in the relationship between the two allies in decades.