Nike profit beats amid broad revenue, margin gains

Nike (NYSE:NKE) topped profit expectations for its fiscal Q3 as it saw growth and higher margins in its core brand and broad geographical strength.

Shares are down 3.5% in early after-hours trade.

Net income came to $1.1B vs. a year-ago loss of $921M, not comparable due to effects from tax reform.

Its core Nike brand saw growth across wholesale and Nike Direct (led there by digital), categories including Sportswear and Jordan and "continued double-digit growth across footwear and apparel."

Converse growth in Asia and digital was more than offset by declines in the U.S. and Europe.

Gross margin rose by 130 basis points to 45.1% amid higher average selling prices, favorable exchange rates and growth in Nike Direct.

Revenue by brand: Nike, $9.1B (up 12% in constant currency); Converse, $463M (down 2% in CC).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

