Techs lead stocks higher as Fed boosts investor urge for riskier assets

Stocks racked up strong gains, with the S&P 500 closing at its highest level this year, as investors regained their affection for riskier assets following the Fed's indication that it will hold interest rates steady this year.

"The power of the Fed and the importance of their movements on the markets can not be underestimated," says Tom Martin, a senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "When the Fed is easing, it’s going to be good for stocks. And it’s particularly good for growth stocks."

Tech stocks (+2.5%) soared to the top of the S&P sector leaderboard, with Apple jumping 3.7% to break its 200-day moving average for the first time since November after Needham upgraded the stock and Micron surging 9.6% after quarterly earnings beat Wall Street expectations.

Ten of the 11 sectors finished higher, with real estate (+1.8%) and consumer discretionary (+1.3%) coming in behind tech, while financials fell 0.3%, pressured by concerns that the recent compression in spreads will lead to weak net interest margins for lenders.

U.S. Treasury prices finished flat, with the two-year and 10-year yields remaining at a respective 2.40% and 2.54%.

WTI May crude oil settled -0.4% to $59.98/bbl.