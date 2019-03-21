Zuora -9.6% after mixed Q4 print

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) plunges 9.6% after reporting Q4 results that beat on revenue and met on EPS. Subscription revenue grew 35% Y/Y to $46.7M.

Guidance is provided in ASC 605 and 606.

ASC 605: Q1 total revenue of $65M to $66M with EPS of -$0.13 to -$0.12. FY20 outlook has total revenue from $293M to $297.5M with EPS from -$0.44 to -$0.40.

ASC 606: Q1 total revenue of $63.5M to $64.5M with EPS of -$0.14 to -$0.13. FY20 has $289M to $293.5M in revenue and -$0.44 to -$0.40 EPS.

Consensus: Q1 revenue, $65.36M; Q1 EPS, -$0.12; FY20 revenue, $295.5M; FY20 EPS, -$0.45.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM with a webcast here.

