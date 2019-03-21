FDA Ad Com approaches on breast implant safety

The FDA's Medical Devices Advisory Committee's General and Plastic Surgery Devices Panel will meet on March 25 - 26 to discuss and make recommendations on breast implant safety issues, including their association with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, systemic symptoms, the use of registries for surveillance, MRI screening for silent rupture of silicone gel implants, the use of surgical mesh in breast procedures, the use of real-world data in regulatory decision-making and best practices for informed consent between clinicians and patients.

Briefing doc

Related tickers: Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)