Nokia notes discovery of compliance issue at Alcatel-Lucent

In an SEC filing, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) notes it's encountered compliance issues at the former Alcatel-Lucent business that could end up having a material effect.

During integration, "we have been made aware of certain practices ... that have raised concerns," the company says. "We have initiated an internal investigation and voluntarily reported the matter to the relevant regulatory authorities, with whom we are cooperating with a view to resolving the matter. (h/t Bloomberg)

"The resolution of this matter could result in potential criminal or civil penalties, including the possibility of monetary fines, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, brand, reputation or financial position."