Cintas -3.6% after Q3 revenue guidance cut

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) falls 3.6% in after-hours trading after trimming FY2019 revenue guidance to $6.87B-$6.885B from $6.87B-$6.91B outlook issued in December.

Compares with consensus estimate of $6.89B.

Sees FY2019 EPS from continuing operations excluding certain items of of $7.42-$7.48 vs. December guidance of $7.30-$7.38; consensus of $7.34.

Fiscal Q3 revenue of $1.68B trails consensus estimate of $1.69B; increased 5.9% from $1.59B a year ago.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.84 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.71; compares with $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

