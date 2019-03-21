Paulson says no to Newmont Mining's merger deal with Goldcorp

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) -1.4% as Paulson & Co. comes out in opposition to the terms of Newmont Mining's (NYSE:NEM) proposed acquisition of the company.

Paulson says the $1.5B premium to Goldcorp shareholders is unjustified given the company's poor performance, and as currently structured, the synergies from the transaction would only accrue to Goldcorp shareholders.

The hedge fund says it would reconsider its position if the undue premium to Goldcorp shareholders was eliminated and the full value of the recently announced Nevada joint venture was retained for Newmont shareholders.

Paulson says his group owns 14.2M NEM shares, which would make it one of the miner's largest shareholders; it is not known when Paulson acquired its stake.