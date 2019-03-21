WidePoint +2.2% as double-digit revenue growth trims losses

WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) is 2.2% higher after hours following a Q4 earnings report where it nearly broke even on revenues that rose by double digits.

Gross profit rose 25% to $4.5M, mirroring 24% growth in revenues.

Net loss narrowed to $0.4M from the prior year's loss of $0.8M.

EBITDA increased to $1M from $0.3M.

It was a strong finish to a pivotal year, says CEO Jin Kang, "as we delivered strong financial performance, expanded key customer relationships, as well as secured and implemented several contracts with new customers."

"From a business development standpoint, we continue to execute on our strategy of maintaining solid relationships with our systems integrator partners and customers to upsell and pursue new business."

For the full year, it's guiding to revenues of $90M-$93M (vs. one estimate for $93.3M) and EBITDA of $1.9M-$2M.

