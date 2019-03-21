Regency nominates two new members for board

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) nominates Karin Klein and Thomas Furphy for election to its board at the company's annual meeting to be held on May 7, 2019.

As part of the company's board refreshment plan, Mary Lou Fiala will not stand for re-election.

Klein is founding partner of Bloomberg Beta, a venture capital firm that invests in tech companies that help businesses work smarter, with a focus on machine intelligence, since 2013.

Furphy is CEO and managing director of Consumer Equity Partners and venture capital and venture development firm. Previously, he served as vice president of consumables and AmazonFresh at Amazon from 2005 to 2009.