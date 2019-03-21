MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch for controversial corn syrup ads

MillerCoors (NYSE:TAP) files a lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), alleging BUD's ad campaign associating Miller Lite and Coors Light with corn syrup is false and misleading.

TAP says the ads "deceive beer consumers into believing that there is corn syrup and high-fructose corn syrup in Miller Lite and Coors Light," adding that there is no corn syrup in either beer by the time it reaches consumers and high-fructose corn syrup is never involved at any point.

TAP alleges BUD singled out its use of corn syrup because it found that consumers do not understand the differences between corn syrup and high-fructose corn syrup; dietitians have said that the corn syrup is not unhealthy when used during the brewing process.