Spirit MTA REIT Q4 FFO per share falls, continues exploring options

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) is accelerating efforts in exploring alternatives for the company as a result of its lender foreclosing on Shopko properties.

Spirit MTA had defaulted on $165M CMBS financing related to those properties after Shopko stopped making rental payments.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 33 cents fell from 68 cents a year earlier.

Q4 total revenue of $62.9M rose from $57.6M a year earlier.

As of March 19, 2019, SMTA had ~$155.8M in liquidity, comprised of $110.0M in cash and cash equivalents and $45.8M in available borrowing capacity under variable funding notes.

Additional liquidity available for acquisitions of ~$16.5M in its Master Trust 2014 Release Account, as of March 19, 2019.

Webcast of prerecorded comments from management.