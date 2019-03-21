NextEra Energy, Con Ed warn patent dispute could roil solar sector

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) warn future solar development could be harmed if Hanwha Q Cells prevails in barring solar panel imports into the U.S. from rivals; ED says the move could trigger "significant job losses" in solar.

The comments to the U.S. International Trade Commission show the solar industry's desire for stability after Pres. Trump's tariffs on imported equipment; more than a dozen companies wrote to the ITC, urging it not to block imports as it rules on Hanwha's complaint.

The ITC has authority to block imports, and it asked for input on how the case would affect the solar industry as part of its standard practice when investigating complaints.

ETF: TAN