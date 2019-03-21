GM set to invest $300M in suburban Detroit EV plant

General Motors (NYSE:GM) reportedly will announce plans tomorrow to invest $300M in its Orion plant that builds electric and self-driving vehicles for Chevrolet and the self-driving Cruise.

GM is expected to announce it plans to build a new electric compact vehicle for Chevy based on the same compact architecture as the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Cruise AV that are assembled in Orion.

Company execs are expected to make the case that the new EV, which had been considered for one of GM's Chinese plants, is being built in the U.S. because of the new USMCA trade deal that is awaiting approval by the U.S. Congress.