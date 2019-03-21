Penn Virginia, Denbury terminate merger agreement

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) say they have mutually agreed to terminate their merger deal; DNR +2.5% after-hours while PVAC shares are halted.

"Given the caliber and dedication of our team, the high quality of our assets and the strength of our balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to continue to execute our previously announced two rig development plan, which is expected to be fully funded from cash flow," PVAC says.

Major PVAC shareholders including 10.7% owner Mangrove Partners previously had come out against the merger.