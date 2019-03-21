Report: Musk presses deliveries as Tesla workers' top priority

With the quarter's end ticking closer, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has set car deliveries as employees' "primary priority" in a companywide mail, Business Insider reports.

A memo titled "Vehicle Delivery Help Needed!" follows closely on an email from VP Sanjay Shah last week looking for volunteers for delivery shifts.

This is the "biggest wave in Tesla's history," Musk says in the mail, and it "won't be repeated in subsequent quarters," according to the report.

"As challenges go, this is a good one to have, as we've built the cars and people have bought the cars, so we just need to get the cars to their new owners!" Musk writes.