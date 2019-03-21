EU gives UK extension on Brexit

The European Union will give the United Kingdom an extension on its Brexit negotiations, according to EC President Donald Tusk.

But how long of a delay is dependent on whether UK Prime Minister Theresa May can secure a parliamentary win on an exit agreement next week. If she can't, the delay will just be until April 12.

The EU "responds to UK requests in a positive spirit," Tusk says, and agrees to an Article 50 extension until May 22 if Parliament can reach a Withdrawal Agreement.

It's continuing "no-deal" preparations in the meantime, Tusk writes. May's failure to win a vote could mean it yet again faces a chaotic Brexit.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP

Previously: EU gets closer to granting a short delay for Brexit (Mar. 21 2019)