Chipotle price target raised to Street-high $770 at Argus

Chipotle Mexican Grill's (CMG +0.7% ) stock price target is raised to a new Street high $770 from $670 by Argus Research analyst John Staszak, who reiterates his Buy rating and expects CMG to re-establish its formerly strong brand.

“We also like the company’s efforts to improve the customer experience through online ordering and mobile payments, and to create separate lines for catering, deliveries and digital orders," Staszak writes. "We remain confident that Chipotle can achieve its long-term goals of mid-single-digit comps, high single-digit revenue growth, and mid-teens operating margins."

CMG touched highs above $758 in August 2015 before sinking to levels closer to $250 in early 2018 as food safety scares tarnished the company.s reputation.