Reuters: UPS eyes health logistics market with home vaccine test

Facing competitive pressures from Amazon.com, UPS is readying a test of a home vaccination service that would provide further inroads into healthcare logistics, Reuters reports.

Outsourced healthcare logistics is an $85B market, expected to grow to $105B by 2021, and it's dominated by DHL Group.

The UPS test will involve packaging/shipping vaccines from the company's healthcare complex to one of its 4,700 franchised stores, where a contracted home health nurse would collect it, transport it the "last mile" and administer it.

UPS hasn't said which vaccines would be used, but Merck (NYSE:MRK) told Reuters it's looking at partnering with UPS on the project.