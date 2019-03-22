Tesla joins Apple in trade secret case tied to China's Xpeng: Bloomberg

In a lawsuit, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) accuses one of its former engineers of stealing confidential autopilot information then joining Chinese competitor Xpeng Motors, eight months after one of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) former employees was charged with taking autopilot secrets to a new job at the same company, Bloomberg reports.

Xpeng, which hasn't been accused by either Apple or Tesla of wrongdoing, denies having any part in the alleged theft by the engineers.

Xpeng Chairman He Xiaopeng said the lawsuit is "questionable" in a WeChat post on Friday.

Tesla also filed another lawsuit accusing four ex-employees of taking trade secrets with them to Zoox, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous car startup.

