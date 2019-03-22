JetBlue faces lawsuit alleging pilots drugged, raped flight attendants: NY Times

Two JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) flight attendants sued the airline and two of its pilots, alleging the pilots drugged them both and that one of the pilots raped one of the women and another co-worker during a layover last year, the New York Times reports.

The lawsuit also alleges that JetBlue failed to take disciplinary action against the pilots once the women reported the assault last year.

In a statement the airline said it "takes allegations of such violent or inappropriate behavior very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly."

The suit says JetBlue's inaction after the women disclosed the alleged assault amounts to the airline "allowing sex discrimination, gender discrimination, and a hostile work environment."